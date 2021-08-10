Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung stun in new intriguing stills for forthcoming drama, 'Lovers Of The Red Sky'

With each new teaser and still, our excitement for Ah Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung starrer 'Lovers Of The Red Sky' is increasing ten-fold! 'Lovers Of The Red Sky' is a historical fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon era. It is based on the novel 'Hong Chun Gi' by author Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'The Moon Embracing the Sun' have also been adapted into hit dramas. It’s directed by Jang Tae Yoo of 'My Love from the Star' and 'Hyena' fame.

After a fascinating trailer, SBS dropped intriguing new stills of Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung for 'Lovers Of The Red Sky'. Kim Yoo Jung stars as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Kim Yoo Jung looks radiant as the genius painter Hong Chun Gi. She is the only female painter of the Baek Yu artistic community, she worked hard growing up in a difficult environment, making money with artwork to support her father’s medical expenses.

Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop stars as the blind astrologer Ha Ram, who can read the stars despite losing his vision. This is Ahn Hyo Seop's first lead role in a historical drama and he certainly looks the part! The actor channels a mysterious aura in his traditional hanbok clothing and hat. His 'eyes' also set him apart and it will be rather interesting to see Ahn Hyo Seop play such a challenging role. Ha Ram is a mid-ranking official in the Seomungwan, an organization in charge of astronomy, geography, calendar, almanac, weather forecasting, and more. It was re-established in the Joseon dynasty by King Taejo based on the original system from the Goryeo dynasty. He lost his sight in a strange and unforeseen incident during a rain calling ritual when he was young.

You can check out the photos below:

'Lovers Of The Red Sky' is all set to premiere on August 23 at 6:30 pm IST on SBS.

