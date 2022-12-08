Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong will soon reunite, to host SBS Drama Awards along with Shin Dong Yup

On December 8, 2022, according to SBS, Ahn Hyo Seop , Kim Sejeong and Shin Dong Yup will host the SBS Drama Awards 2022. The Award ceremony will take place on 31st December at 8:35 PM KST.

SBS has confirmed the MCs for the 2022 SBS Drama Awards. Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong and Shin Dong Yup will host the award night together. This year will be the sixth year for Shin Dong Yup as MC for the SBS Drama Awards. With his witty personality and brilliant hosting skills he will once again host the award ceremony.

The lead couple of the hit SBS drama ‘Business Proposal’ Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong will reunite as they will also host alongside Shin Dong Yup. Known as the ‘Ha-Tae’ couple (nickname of the Hari Taemu couple) fans cannot wait for the iconic duo's reunion. Both of them showcased lovely chemistry in drama and were loved by many.

SBS Drama - Business Proposal

Business Proposal is a romantic comedy drama based on the webtoon of the same name. It features young actors like Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah. Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) is a single woman who has had a longtime crush on her friend. But she later finds out that he has a girlfriend. Jin Yeong Seo (Seol In Ah) is Shin Ha Ri’s best friend, and one day she requests Shin Ha Ri go on a blind date instead of her. Shin Ha Ri agrees and goes on the blind date, only to find out that her date, Kang Tae Mu (Ahn Hyo Seop), is actually the CEO of the food company she works for. Kang Tae Mu is a workaholic and has no interest in marrying whatsoever. However, because of his grandfather, he is obliged to go on several blind dates. After a while, he becomes frustrated and decides to marry the next person he meets on a blind date.