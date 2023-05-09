Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung show perfect chemistry in Dr. Romantic 3; Click lovey-dovey photos together

The on-screen chemistry of Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung is undeniable in their latest drama, ‘Dr. Romantic 3’. The two stars play medical professionals who work together to save lives in the bustling city of Seoul.

The engaging plot of the drama

The third installment of the ‘Dr. Romantic’ series has been receiving much attention from fans, and Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung’s portrayal of their characters is one of the highlights. Ahn Hyo Seop plays Seo Woo Jin, a skilled surgeon who is a bit of a perfectionist. Meanwhile, Lee Sung Kyung plays Cha Eun Jae, a compassionate doctor who has a past trauma that affects her work.

The lovey-dovey couple

In the latest season, the characters Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together. Their new living arrangements have resulted in the couple sharing various experiences, both sweet and funny, as they navigate cohabitation. Recently, some charming photos of the couple that were taken at a photo booth were discovered at their home, adding to the fans' excitement and joy. SBS released the shots, as well as videos of them taking the photos, on social media on May 9.

Aside from their acting skills, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung’s physical appearance and charisma make them an attractive on-screen couple. Ahn Hyo Seop has a charming smile and towering height, while Lee Sung Kyung’s beauty and talent as a model-turned-actress have captivated audiences worldwide.

Fans of the two stars have been raving about their chemistry and the way they bring their characters to life on screen. Many are calling them the perfect match and are excited to see where their relationship goes in the upcoming episodes.

The success of ‘Dr. Romantic 3’ can also be attributed to the show’s talented production team. The drama has been praised for its engaging storyline, well-written characters, and stunning cinematography.

Overall, the on-screen chemistry of Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung is one of the many reasons why ‘Dr. Romantic 3' is a hit among fans. Their portrayal of their characters’ love story is heartwarming, and their natural chemistry has viewers hooked. With their undeniable talent and stunning looks, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung are a match made in heaven, and fans can't get enough of them.

