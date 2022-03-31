Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been & Kang Hoon CONFIRM lead roles for Netflix remake of ‘Someday or One Day’

On March 31, it was confirmed that actors Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been and Kang Hoon will be taking on the lead roles in the upcoming Korean remake of famous Taiwanese drama ‘Someday or One Day’. Helmed by Netflix, the show now titled ‘A Time Called You’ centers around the life of a girl who loses her boyfriend in an accident and goes back in time to discover some mysteries.

The original story stars Alice Ko, Greg Hsu & Patrick Shih in the lead roles and became famous on its release. The Korean version named ‘A Time Called You’ will focus on a girl named Jun Hee, set to be taken up by Jeon Yeo Been. She is mourning the loss of her boyfriend even a year after his death and one day ends up in 1998. She meets a man named Si Heon, who looks exactly like her deceased lover. Ahn Hyo Seop is set to embody Yeon Joon, the boyfriend and take on a double role as Si Heon. Jeon Yeo Been will also be acting as Min Joo, the girl in whose shoes she ends up in after traveling back in time.

Actor Kang Hoon of ‘The Red Sleeve’ fame is confirmed for the role of In Kyu, the best friend of Si Heon and an admirer of his girlfriend. ‘A Time Called You’ is expected to premiere in 2023.

