Ahn Hyo Seop & Jeon Yeo Been in talks for the Korean remake of 'Some Day Or One Day'

A new pairing in K-drama land is fresh off the boat! The Korean remake of 'Some Day or One Day' is gearing up for production and we are super stoked for it. On December 9, it was reported that Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been have been cast for the Korean remake of the hit Taiwanese drama.

The original Taiwanese drama revolves around a 27-year-old woman named Huang Yu Xuan, played by Alice Ke who longs for Wang Quan Sheng, portrayed by Greg Han, the love of her life. One fateful night, Huang Yu Xuan is hit by a car, and when she regains consciousness, she sees a man she believes to be Wang Quan Sheng sitting by her hospital bedside. However, she realizes she is now a high school student named Chen Yan Ru in the year 1998 and no longer a 27-year-old woman and the man by her bedside is not her boyfriend but actually a schoolmate named Li Zi Wei.

For the Korean remake, Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks to play the characters originally named Wang Quan Sheng and Li Zi Wei, while Jeon Yeo Been has been offered the roles originally named Huang Yu Xuan and Chen Yan Ru.

In response to the reports, Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency Starhaus Entertainment confirmed that he has received a casting offer for the remake of ‘Some Day or One Day’ and is reviewing it at the moment. On the other hand, Jeon Yeo Been’s agency Management mmm responded that it is one of several projects she is offered, and she is still reviewing the offer. However, nothing has been decided yet.

The Korean remake of 'Some Day or One Day' is likely to air via Disney+. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

