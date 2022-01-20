Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Se Jeong cannot take their eyes off each other in the pouring rain in 'A Business Proposal'

SBS’ upcoming drama 'A Business Proposal' released new stills of Kim Se Jeong and Ahn Hyo Seop! Based on a web novel that was adapted into a webtoon, 'A Business Proposal' is a romantic comedy about an office employee who goes on a blind date with her company’s CEO in place of a friend while hiding her true identity.

Ahn Hyo Soep plays the handsome and capable CEO Kang Tae Moo, while Kim Sejeong stars as the optimistic and energetic employee Shin Ha Ri. On January 20, 'A Business Proposal' released its first stills of Ahn Hyo Seop as Kang Tae Moo and Kim Se Jeong as Shin Ha Ri. The two cannot take their eyes off each other as they exchange affectionate gazes beneath a bright yellow umbrella on a rainy night. Shin Ha Ri wears a yellow raincoat that matches the umbrella that Kang Tae Moo is holding. Viewers are anticipating some sizzling chemistry between the leads.

Furthermore, this moment appears to be a meaningful exchange between Kang Tae Moo and Shin Ha Ri. The fact that they’re spotted together at a location outside of their company also raises the question of how they have come to meet! 'A Business Proposal' will premiere in February 2022 on SBS.

You can check out the stills below:

