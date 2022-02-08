Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong and more display their chemistry in new character posters for ‘A Business Proposal’

SBS's new drama 'A Business Proposal', which will be broadcast for the first time on February 21, was produced as a webtoon and became an explosive popularity. It will contain a thrilling in-house romance between an employee who sees a confrontation with the president of his company and the boss who goes straight ahead without knowing it.

In the midst of this, the production team of 'A Business Proposal' released the main poster of Ahn Hyo Seop (Kang Tae Moo) and Kim Sejeong (Shin Ha Ri) on February 4, followed by additional posters on February 7. Characters, groups, and couple posters have all been released, showing the charms of the four main characters of , Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Min Kyu (Cha Sung Hoon), and Seol In Ah (Seo Jinyoung), and the couple story. The appearance of the main characters as if they came out of a webtoon and cute pictures expressing the charms of the characters add specialness and draw attention. First, Ahn Hyo Seop is equipped with the confident eyes of CEO Kang Tae Moo, who has everything in appearance, financial power, and ability in the drama. Kang Tae Moo's character copy, who proposes, "Don't do that, let's get married!" while holding a rose heralds his persistent charm offensive.

Kim Sejeong expressed the confusion of Shin Ha Ri, who met the boss at the meeting. The copy, “Is the person you’re facing the president of our company?” makes one look forward to an interesting confrontation scene. At the same time, it also makes people curious about the difficult company life of Shin Ha Ri, who will go back and forth between an office worker (the main character) and the opposite woman (the sub-character). The character posters of Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah also foreshadow an unusual couple story. Kim Min Kyu, who plays Kang Tae Moo's secretary-general Cha Sung Hoon, stimulates curiosity with a copy that reads, "I met a woman that I shouldn't have met". The opponent is Seol In Ah as Jin Seo, the only daughter of a chaebol family. She held her proposal ring in her hand and said, “We are getting married. Otherwise, I will cross the line,” and declared a romance with Kim Min Kyu that crossed the line. At the same time, in their couple poster, which was released at the same time, the copy, “The line is being crossed,” raises expectations for the couple's hot charm.

