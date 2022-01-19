Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong & cast participate in the first table read for romance drama 'A Business Proposal'

Office romance dramas are in vogue and we are here for them! SBS has released photos from the script reading for 'A Business Proposal' starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah in lead roles. Based on a web novel that was adapted into a webtoon, 'A Business Proposal' is a romantic comedy about an office employee who goes on a blind date with her company’s CEO in place of a friend while hiding her identity.

Besides the main cast - Lee Deok Hwa, Kim Kwang Kyu, Jung Young Joo, Kim Hyun Sook, Song Won Seok, VICTON’s Byungchan, and more gathered for the first time at the drama’s first script reading as well.

Ahn Hyo Seop will star as Kang Tae Mu, a perfect third-generation chaebol. Although he seems cold and crabby, Kang Tae Mu has an unpredictably nice side to him that makes hearts flutter. Kim Sejeong will star opposite Ahn Hyo Seop as Shin Ha Ri, a regular office worker who hides her true energetic self to transform into a charismatic femme fatale for her blind date.

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong impressed everyone with their easy-going chemistry as they immersed themselves into their characters. Kim Min Kyu will play chief secretary Cha Sung Hoon, who is like a brother to Kang Tae Mu. Seol In Ah portrays Shin Ha Ri’s best friend Jin Young Seo, who is also the only child of Marine Group’s chairman.

Kim Hyun Sook will play manager Yeo Eui Joo, who is Shin Ha Ri’s boss. Shin Ha Ri’s father Shin Joong Hae will be played by Kim Kwang Kyu, while her mother Han Mi Mo will be played by Jung Young Joo. Her younger brother Shin Ha Min will be played by VICTON’s Byungchan. Song Won Seok will also appear as the handsome chef Lee Min Woo, who is also close friends with Shin Ha Ri.

Finally, Lee Deok Hwa plays Kang Da Goo, the president of food company K-FRESH and Kang Tae Mu’s grandfather. While he’s strict and serious, Kang Da Goo is very affectionate. K-FRESH will become an important part of the drama and many of the company’s employees will bring laughs and relatable stories to the plot. We are looking forward to this quirky office romantic-comedy drama all set to premiere sometime in February.

You can check out the photos below:

