Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young to participate in 2023 Asian Artist Awards or AAA

According to a South Korean media outlet, Business Proposal stars Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong, Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s Kim Seon Ho and True Beauty’s Moon Ga Young will be participating in 2023 Asian Artist Awards. The award show will be taking place on December 14th. The AAA will be taking place in the Philippines and IVE’s Wonyoung, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin and Kang Daniel will be the MCs.

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Seon Ho’s recent activities:

A Time Called You is the tale of Jun Hee, who was feeling the loss of her beau who died a year prior, and as destiny would have it, she turns back the clock to 1998 and meets Si Heon (played by Ahn Hyo Seop), who closely resembles her boyfriend, and her close friend In Gyu (played by Kang Hoon). Ahn Hyo Seop played two characters, Yeon Jun in 2023 and Si Heon in 1998, He depicted the two characters, who ultimately lead to Jun Hee, with various charms. Kim Seon Ho’s last drama was Hometown Cha Cha Cha, which features Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah, and recounts a beautiful romance tale that unfurls when practical dental specialist Yoon Hye Jin (played by Shin Min Ah) meets the overall small jobs expert Hong (played by Kim Seon Ho) in the ocean side town of Gongjin. He had received love for his acting skills as well as chemistry with the leads and other characters in the drama.

Kim Sejeong and Moon Ga Young’s recent activities:

Kim Sejeong's first full-length collection Moon, unveiled on September fourth, got escalated attention from various global and Korean fans and received worldwide attention. Additionally, it dominated the iTunes album charts in five regions immediately following its release: Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The title track, Top or Cliff, quickly reached number one on the KPOP chart in Luxembourg and 12 other nations. By taking over, she has demonstrated her popularity. Moon Ga Young previously appeared in the drama Delightfully Deceitfully to support her Find Me In Your Memory co-star Kim Dong Wook. She played the role of Min Kang Yoon, a rich woman from a loan company.

