Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong starrer ‘Business Proposal’ to be remade in Hindi and Telugu? Find Out

‘Business Proposal’ received a lot of love around the world but especially in countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore and more but India has loved the drama even more that it has become one of the most watched K-Dramas in the country!

The drama was produced by Kross Pictures and the co-founder & President of the company, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, recently made a trip to India and was approached by several producers for the rights to remake the drama in Indian languages. He said that the first remake will probably be in Telugu and then Hindi. They are currently going through the propositions and it’s all under wraps.

The drama follows Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) who is a single woman and works for a company. She has a male friend, who she has had a crush on for a long time, but she learns he has a girlfriend. Shin Ha Ri feels sad and decides to meet her friend Jin Young Seo (Seol In Ah), who is a daughter of a chaebol family. Jin Young Seo then asks Shin Ha Ri to take her place on a blind date and even offers some money for her time.

Shin Ha Ri accepts her friend's offer. She goes out on a blind date as Jin Young Seo, while having the intention to get rejected by her date. When she sees her blind date, Shin Ha Ri is dumbfounded. Her blind date is Kang Tae Mu (Ahn Hyo Seop). He is the CEO of the company where she works.

Kang Tae Mu is the CEO of a company that his grandfather founded. One day, his grandfather informed him of an upcoming blind date that he set up for him. Kang Tae Mu is a workaholic and he is annoyed that his grandfather sets up blind dates for him. He decides to marry the next woman whom he meets on a blind date, so he won't be disturbed from his work anymore. That woman is Shin Ha Ri, but pretending to be Jin Young Seo.

With such a talented cast and sweet storyline, it’s no wonder that it became so popular! Seeing a Hindi/Telugu version will definitely be an interesting venture. Even ‘Something in the Rain’, starring Jung Hae In and Son Ye Jin has been slated for a remake so let’s see how it turns out!

