Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Sejeong starrer ‘Business Proposal’ records personal best ratings with latest episode

Nielsen Korea has dropped its most recent batch of ratings, and the currently airing Monday-Tuesday evening dramas are steadily rising to new heights! According to Nielsen Korea, SBS’ ‘Business Proposal’ marked an average nationwide rating of 10.1 percent with its March 15 broadcast (episode 6). Not only is this a 2 percent rise from the drama’s ratings with episode 5, when it recorded 8.1 percent, but this is also its personal best.

Starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong, ‘Business Proposal’ airs every Monday and Tuesday on SBS and is also available for streaming on Netflix in select regions. The series is a romantic comedy based on a web novel that was adapted into a webtoon, and follows an office employee who goes on a blind date while hiding her identity in place of her friend, with her company’s CEO, and the resulting chaos.

Meanwhile, tvN’s ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ has also recorded its new personal best ratings with its latest episode, marking an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent. The series stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah, as two military prosecutors who come together to fight evil in the military, despite having chosen the jobs for very different reasons.

Finally, KBS’ ‘Crazy Love’ also sees an increase in its ratings, rising from 1.9 percent with its previous episode, to an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent with its latest episode. The drama follows Krystal Jung and Kim Jae Wook in the lead roles.

What are your thoughts on these currently airing dramas? Share with us below!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: iKON drops teaser for upcoming reality series ‘iKON ON AIR’