Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung starrer Dr. Romantic 3 becomes most-watched miniseries of the week

In the 3rd episode of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Dr. Romantic 3', which aired on May 5th, Dr. Kim(Han Suk Kyu) and Cha Jin Ma (Lee Kyung Young) confronted each other over a surgery that could save the ski jumping team's life. In this process, Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) supporting Dr. Kim were drawn, and attention was focused on the surgical results of the ski jumping national team which Dr. Kim is in charge of.

Dr. Romantic 3:

The third episode of 'Dr. Romantic 3' rated 13.7% in the metropolitan area, 13.5% nationwide, and 15.8%, the highest rating at the moment. This is a mini-series drama broadcast for a week, and it is the number one record in viewer ratings. The 2049 audience rating, a key indicator of channel competitiveness and topicality, was 5.1%, ranking first among all programs on Friday and among all programs broadcast for a week. Although this was down 0.3 percentage point from the last episode (13.8%), it rose to the highest audience rating of 15.8% at the moment, achieving the highest viewership rating among all programs broadcast that day.

About the drama:

'Dr. Romantic 3' is the story of the heroes of Doldam Hospital, the Doldam Jus, who are united around the geeky genius Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu). The drama which returned after 3 years, conveyed warm emotions by capturing the dedication of medical personnel who put human life first. Actors who play medical workers at Doldam Hospital, including Han Suk Kyu, who hides his real name and plays an eccentric genius doctor called Dr. Kim, stimulated the fantasy in viewers' hearts about a romantic medical worker by showing a flawless ensemble. Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung), a couple who started living together for three years, also added fun to seeing them in a sweet appearance.

Joseon Attorney:

Meanwhile, the 11th episode of MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Joseon Attorney’ was 3.6%, a slight increase from the 2.8% recorded in the last episode. In the 11th episode of the MBC drama ‘Joseon Attorney', which aired on May 5th, Kim Ji Yeon conveyed to the small screen the emotional changes she experienced as the identity of Princess Lee Yeon Ju, who had been hiding her identity, was revealed.

