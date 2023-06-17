Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung’s Dr. Romantic 3 continue to dominate Friday drama ratings ahead of finale

According to Nielsen Korea, 14.3% of households in the metropolitan area, 14.0% of households nationwide, and 16.8% watched the 15th episode of Dr. Romantic 3. The 2049 audience rating, which is a key indicator of the topicality and competitiveness of the channel, was 5.0%, placing it first among all Friday dramas. Master Kim (Han Suk Kyu), Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop), Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) and Kang Dong Ju (Yoo Yeon Seok) formed a team during the emergency when a forest fire evacuation order was issued at Doldam Hospital.

Dr. Romantic 3:

The Doldam Emergency Room and Trauma Center were in an emergency situation due to the large wildfire that broke out. In addition, Kang Dong Joo, the acting head of the center, was in a difficult situation when even the official in charge of the Ministry of Health and Welfare visited the trauma center, which was empty because of the boycott. Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae convinced the sit-in staff to return to the trauma center at that time. The nurses returned to the trauma center at the initiative of Joo Young Mi (played by Yoon Bora), who was concerned about Oh Myung Sim (played by Jin Kyung), who was left alone, after Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae stated that they could not fight by taking the patient hostage.

Dr. Romantic 3’s activities:

The final OST of Dr. Romantic 3 features the voices of actors and directors. The song Thank You for Being a Memory was written to show appreciation to all of the fans of Dr. Romantic 3. It is anticipated that the soothing melody and lyrics will reassure viewers as the drama draws to a close. In particular, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Minjae, Kim Joo Hun, Yoon Na Moo, Shin Dong Wook, So Ju Yeon, Lee Shin Young, Lee Hong Nae, Ko Sang Ho, Yoon Bora, Jung Ji An, and Yoo Yeon Seok, as well as director Yoo In Shik and music director Jeon Chang Yeop, sang Thank You For Being A Memory in an effort to achieve a touching and emotional song.

