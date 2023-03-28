Ahn Hyo Seop returns as the talented surgeon in Seo Woo Jin in stills for new medical drama Dr. Romantic 3

SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Dr. Romantic 3', which will be broadcasted for the first time on April 28th, depicts the story of a 'real doctor' taking place in a shabby local Doldam Hospital. Season 1, which aired in 2016, and Season 2, which aired in 2020, both recorded the highest viewership rating of 27%, establishing themselves as Korea's representative series.

In season 2, Ahn Hyo Seop played Seo Woo Jin, a cynical surgeon who was talented enough to be called a 'surgical genius' but did not believe in happiness because of his unfortunate life. The appearance of such Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) meeting Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu) and changing and growing gave a deep resonance, and Ahn Hyo Seop was reborn as a popular actor by receiving a response that he had met a 'life character'.

The new stills:

In the midst of this, the still cut of 'Dr. Romantic 3', which was released three years later, draws attention as it contains the current situation of Seo Woo Jin, who has grown into a strong warrior at Doldam Hospital. Seo Woo Jin is working on surgery with a more skillful and mature appearance than before. The obsessive gaze of 'I will save unconditionally' reminds us of Dr. Kim.

Dr. Romantic 3:

The appearance of Seo Woo Jin, who makes a warm expression toward someone in the following photos, creates warmth. Seo Woo Jin, who became a reliable GS specialist following Dr. Kim, shows a new look as a senior doctor. In addition, through the romance with Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung), a 'reset couple' that could not be fulfilled in season 2, curiosity is raised as they plan to portray the exciting spring of Doldam Hospital. Following Seasons 1 and 2, 'Dr. Romantic 3' is a collaboration between director Yoo In Sik and writer Kang Eun Kyung. In addition, Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, and Byun Woo Min all joined to predict the strong teamwork of Doldams, which continues Season 2. Meanwhile, 'Dr. Romantic 3' will be broadcast for the first time on April 28th.

