Ahn Hyo Seop’s roles in Business Proposal, Lovers of the Red Sky & more: Which is your favourite?

Actor and singer Ahn Hyo Seop first made his acting debut through the MBC drama ‘Splash Splash Love’ in 2015. Following this, he became a cast member of the music variety show ‘Always Cantare'. Through the following year, Ahn Hyo Seop took on supporting roles in ‘One More Happy Ending’, ‘Happy Home’, and ‘Entertainer’.

His first ever lead role in ‘Queen of the Ring’ in 2017 led to a rise in his popularity. With 2020, came Ahn Hyo Seop’s role in the second season of ‘Dr. Romantic’, which won him the Best New Actor Award in television at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. He also won the Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries Action/Genre Drama at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards in the same year. His most recent role was in the hit series ‘Business Proposal’, opposite Kim Sejeong.

