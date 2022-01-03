Ahn Hyo Seop, Shin Hyun Been, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Bo Hyun & more announced as presenters for Golden Disc Awards

The stars of this year’s acting scene in South Korea seem to all be gearing up for a fun night at the 36th Golden Disc Awards. With the rest of the award season already on the floors, all eyes have been on the upcoming Golden Disc Awards.

On January 3, 2022, the full presenter lineup was revealed. Actors Jung Woo Sung, Joo Ji Hoon, Park Hee Soon, Oh Jung Se, Jin Seo Yeon, Goo Kyo Hwan, Woo Do Hwan, Lee Si Eon, Jeon Jong Seo, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Han Chae Young, Jun So Min, Han Sun Hwa and Shin Hyun Been will be in attendance.

A lot of attention is being paid to the return of actor Woo Do Hwan who is set to be released from his active military duty for his mandatory service on December 5. This will be his first official appearance after enlistment and one can expect fans to go gaga over him again.

Groups aespa, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, Brave Girls, STAYC, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, Big Mama, Oh My Girl, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER along with a special footage from BTS’ ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA’ concert have been announced. Soloists Lee Mujin, Lim Young Woong, Jeon Somi, IU and Heize will also join the event.

The 36th Golden Disc Awards will be aired on January 8 at 3 PM KST (11:30 AM IST) on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4 with Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Si Kyung acting as hosts.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon to hold a private ceremony soon? Details inside