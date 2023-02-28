Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee are all about love in new poster for upcoming K-drama The Real Deal Has Come!

The upcoming K-drama ‘The Real Deal Has Come!’ starring Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee, has been the talk of the town ever since its official announcement. K-drama fans are gushing over this pair in the newly released poster. The leading K-drama stars are dressed in all-white matching attire in front of a romantic pink background. The lead actress is seen holding a baby’s cradle that has grabbed the audience’s attention. With the text ‘Really, it’s our baby’ the audience is anticipated to discover their love story. The teaser poster for the show was also released earlier this month.

The weekend drama ‘The Real Deal Has Come!’ will revolve around two opposite individuals getting together through a fake contractual relationship. Dealing with themes like pregnancy and childbirth, it will be endearing to watch Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee bring this romantic drama to the screen. The ‘Jugglers’ actress will be playing the role of a single mother, Oh Yeon Doo, a carefree and popular language instructor with a mystery surrounding her unborn baby. Whereas the ‘Love With Flaws’ star will play bachelor gynaecologist Gong Tae Kyung, who has a strong opposition towards marriage. K-drama fans can expect a chaotic yet playful story between the two.

About Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee

It will be exciting to watch Ahn Jae Hyun make a comeback three years after his last release, ‘Love With Flaws’ in 2019. The 37-year-old actor rose to popularity with the 2013 show ‘My Love from the Star’ as a supporting actor, followed by shows like ‘Cinderella with Four knights’, and ‘The Beauty Inside’. Baek Jin Hee is also making a comeback on the small screen since her last release in 2018 K-drama ‘Feel Good To Die’. The 33-year-old actress debuted in the 2011 sitcom ‘High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged’ and gained popularity with shows like ‘Empress Ki’, ‘Jugglers’, Missing 9‘ and ‘My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol’. ’The Real Deal Has Come!’ will go on air on March 25 2023, on weekends shortly after the ongoing show ‘Three Bold Siblings’ concludes.