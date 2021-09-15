Ahn Jae Hyun to have his own variety show on tvN with Na Young Seok PD; Release date announced

Ahn Jae Hyun is a known face in the Korean acting industry. He is equally known for being clumsy and funny with little to no athletic ability. It seems like the famous Na Young Seok PD has taken it upon himself to change that. In a newly announced show on September 15, tvN will have Ahn Jae Hyun in a variety show by himself, calling it ‘Athletic Genius Ahn Jae Hyun’ (literal title).

The ironically named show will have Ahn Jae Hyun challenge various sports by meeting famed names in the sports industry and respected South Korean athletes. He will aim to learn and ace various sports in order to become a genius sportsman by personal training from them.

Previously, the actor was spotted in the cast of ‘Spring Camp’ as he joined the ‘New Journey to the West’ spin-off. Na Young Seok PD is said to be joining him on the journey as he challenges different games, hoping to master them all.

‘Athletic Genius Ahn Jae Hyun’ will have five-minute episodes launched via Na Young Seok PD’s YouTube channel 'Channel Fullmoon’ and will also be released on tvN.

Ahn Jae Hyun has previously acted in K-dramas like ‘Blood’, ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’ and ‘The Beauty Inside’ while he has been on an acting hiatus since his last release ‘Love with Flaws’.

‘Athletic Genius Ahn Jae Hyun’ will premiere on October 1 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hospital Playlist completes Season 2 filming; Cast reportedly shooting for a variety show with Na PD

Are you excited to watch the new variety show? Let us know below.