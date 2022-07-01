Ahn Jae Hyun: A look into the actor’s career; Blood, Cinderella with Four Knights, The Beauty Inside & more

Ahn Jae Hyun is a South Korean model turned actor. After walking for multiple known brands and starring in a handful of music videos for well-known artists, he began to take on acting. His lean figure and tall stature, coupled with a handsome face, soon made him a fan favourite. Getting recognized with a supporting role in ‘My Love from Another Star’ where he played Jun Ji Hyun’s younger brother, he soon landed in a lead role, his first, with ‘Blood’ opposite Ku Hye Sun.

The next year, in 2016, Ahn Jae Hyun took on his most memorable performance in the romance drama ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’ opposite Park So Dam, Jung Il Woo, Lee Jung Shin, Choi Min, and Son Naeun. He began dipping his toes into other parts of the entertainment field like hosting the music show ‘M Countdown’ and joining the variety show ‘New Journey to the West’ where he replaced singer and actor Lee Seung Gi who had enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.

After a couple of more shows, he took on what would be our personal favourite portrayal by the actor. Playing Ryu Eun Ho, a dedicated man who dreams of becoming a priest, in ‘The Beauty Inside’, he starred opposite Lee Da Hee as Kang Sa Ra. The couple were praised for the enviable visuals and heartwarming chemistry, with some going as far as calling them more loved than the lead couple and demanding a separate show for their story.

What is your favourite role by Ahn Jae Hyun? Let us know below.

