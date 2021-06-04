Ahn Seo Hyun is confirmed to lead upcoming movie by Koo Hye Sun; Filming starts this month

Actress Ahn Seo Hyun has been cast as the lead in Koo Hye Sun's new movie "Dark Yellow".

Actress Koo Hye Sun shot to global stardom after the release of Boys Over Flowers in 2009. In 2016, YG Entertainment, her then agency, announced that she was dating her Blood co-star, Ahn Jae Hyun, since 2015. The couple tied the knot in 2016, only to go through a messy separation in 2020. Facing complications in her marriage and personal life, the actress took a break from her professional life. However, now she is back.

On May 16, the actress released a post through her SNS about an experimental film; a 15-minute horror melodrama called Dark Yellow. It is a crowdfunded project in partnership with the platform Wadiz. The crowdfunding project will begin with advance funding on May 17. Meanwhile, the campaign will officially run from May 31 to June 30. Koo Hye Sun’s current agency, MIMI Entertainment, said that they hope that Dark Yellow becomes a place of “meeting” for the audience. They also stated that they will keep on sharing the production process and other promotion details related to the film.

Not much is known about the film other than what the director and screenwriter, Koo Hye Sun, has posted on her social media. According to what was picked from her Instagram, Dark Yellow tells a story about a woman who works in a yellow flower shop. However, one day, a strange man takes an interest in her and starts to march into her private space. The story follows the events of how the man encounters the woman after invading her personal life. It will focus on women’s fears around power in a physical sense instead of an abstract sense.

Dark Yellow is supposed to be the fifth and final installment of the color series directed by Koo Hye Sun. The series of short films, which began in 2010 with You, shows the fusion of symbolic colors and messages. Fragments of Sweet Memories (2012), White Dog (2013) and Mystery Pink (2018) are other parts of the series.

According to previous reports, Koo Hye Sun would be acting in the film that is set to release this month. According to reports, on June 1, the actress and director of the film revealed that Revenge Note 2 star Ahn Seo Hyun has been casted as the protagonist. "While preparing for the work, Ahn Seo Hyun came to mind as the perfect cast for the female lead." Actress Ahn Seo Hyun discussed the film with director Koo Hye Sun and found that the two had a lot in common. Liking the director, she decided to join the cast.

Actress Ahn Seo Hyun began her career as a child actress in 2008, and has since appeared in films and television series such as The Housemaid (2010), Single-minded Dandelion (2014) and the critically acclaimed Netflix film Okja (2017), which premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in competition for the Palme d'Or.

