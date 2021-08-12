Ahn So Hee CONFIRMED to star in the upcoming drama 'Thirty Nine' alongside Son Ye Jin and Yeon Woo Jin

On August 12, it was revealed that the former Wonder Girls member has been cast in the new JTBC drama series starring Yeon Woo Jin, Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun. Ahn Sohee will be playing the part of Kim So Won, who is the younger sister of Kim Seon Woo (played by Yeon Woo Jin). Kim So Won plays the role of a pianist who experiences recovery and healing in her life, thanks to Son Ye Jin's warm and heartfelt advice.

'Thirty-Nine', which is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022, deals with the deep story of friendship, love, and life of three friends who are about to turn forty. This story depicts the ordinary and mundane daily lives of three friends who meet by chance one day in their sophomore year of high school and face their forties together.

Yeon Woo Jin will be starring opposite Son Ye Jin as Kim Sun Woo, a 39-year-old dermatologist who returned to Korea after emigrating to the United States in high school. Kim Sun Woo is straightforward and warm-hearted, who finds himself drawn to fellow dermatologist Cha Mi Jo (played by Son Ye Jin).

The collaboration of writer Yoo Young-ah, who penned the drama 'Boyfriend' and director Kim Sang Ho, who directed 'Run On', foreshadows the creation of a real romance drama that will stimulate empathy. We are excited to watch the drama.

