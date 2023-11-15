Ahyeon leaves BABYMONSTER and YG Entertainment ahead of group's November debut: Report

BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment's upcoming girl group who are scheduled to make their debut on November 27. The group consists of Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. Ahyeon was also selected for the final line up but a few days before the group's debut, the member's departure was announced.

Ahyeon parts ways from BABYBONSTER

BABYMONSTER was created from the survival show Last Evaluation. The members were selected on the basis of their talent and performances. On November 15 it was announced that Ahyeon who made it to the final lineup of the group, has departed from BABYMONSTER. This comes as a shock to fans as the group is scheduled to debut in just a few more days on November 27.

BABYMONSTER is YG Entertainment's next girl group after BLACKPINK which will debut 7 years after their seniors. Hence, there is a lot of hype and expectations surrounding the group. The group will be debuting as a 6-member piece instead of 7 members as planned earlier. They have already dropped their pre-debut track DREAM which has garnered a lot of love and attention.

YG Entertainment's statement

According to a South Korean media outlet, YG Entertainment stated that Ahyeon would not be debuting with BABYMONSTER, the reason being health issues. The agency commented that after deliberations, it has been decided that Ahyeon will not be making her debut with the rest of the members and would be focusing on health for now.

There are also reports that state that Ahyeon left YG Entertainment but nothing regarding the issue has been confirmed by the company for now.

BABYMONSTER was earlier slated to debut in the month of September but the debut was pushed to November end. YG Entertainment had made an official statement saying that they were thorough in choosing the debut track so that it yields the best results. They added that there is a delay in the preparations and asked for the fans' understanding.

