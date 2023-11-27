Ahyeon sparks rumors with alleged visit to CUBE Ent after sitting out BABYMONSTER’s debut

There's a circulating rumor about Ahyeon potentially making an appearance at CUBE Entertainment. Fans and netizens, however, maintain a sense of skepticism regarding this speculation. This doubt is particularly heightened as CUBE Entertainment has not officially announced any intentions or plans for the introduction of a new girl group.

Ahyeon spotted at CUBE Entertainment

Ahyeon emerged as the most eagerly awaited member among the seven members of BABYMONSTER, gaining prior fame for her striking resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie. Yang Hyun Suk commended Ahyeon, praising her as the "confident center" and a well-rounded trainee possessing all the essential qualities.

However, Ahyeon's absence from BABYMONSTER's debut was attributed to health reasons. In response, YG assured the public that they are dedicated to supporting Ahyeon's complete recovery and her eventual return to the industry in good health.

Now the singer has been spotted sneaking in and out of CUBE Entertainment raising rumors surrounding her purpose of visit. Nevertheless, CUBE Entertainment has not disclosed any intentions regarding a new girl group, concentrating solely on the upcoming debut of a boy group. This has left fans in a state of confusion, wondering whether Ahyeon's visit is merely a casual occurrence or if it carries deeper significance.

More about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER, originating from the survival show Last Evaluation, carefully selected its members based on talent and performance. However, on November 15, it was reported that Ahyeon, initially part of the final lineup, had departed from BABYMONSTER before their debut.

Despite this change, BABYMONSTER's highly anticipated debut single, Batter Up, was released on November 27 KST to widespread acclaim. The song has quickly captivated listeners with its compelling vocals and rap. Following its release, Batter Up achieved remarkable success, securing the top spot on the iTunes Song Chart in 14 countries and claiming the 5th position on the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart. This achievement marks a significant milestone as the first song by a rookie K-pop group to enter the U.S. iTunes Top 50 Chart in the current year.

BABYMONSTER generated considerable anticipation even before their debut, originally scheduled for September this year but later postponed to November. The release of their debut single, Batter Up, has now landed the group into the spotlight, garnering global attention as a leading prospect in the 5th generation of K-pop.

