Ailee blesses our ears with a gorgeous cover of Dynamite; Sports different funky attires for each BTS member

Blue Bird singer Ailee recently treated fans with a beautiful cover of BTS' Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite and added her own charms and quirks to the fun rendition.

There's something universally charming about BTS' Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite that provides a burst of energy, not just for BTS ARMY, but anyone who listens to the uplifting track. Moreover, there have been numerous covers of Dynamite, floating on the web, as they continue to spread the feeling of joy and happiness, something which is desperately craved during such a troublesome year.

Blessing our ears with a soulful, funky cover of Dynamite is Ailee, who blessed our ears by sharing her gorgeous rendition with a cutesy music video as well on her YouTube page. Starting off with Jungkook's verse, we see the 31-year-old singer standing in front of a beautiful floral backdrop with plenty of purple flowers (which will make ARMY very happy!) with her million-dollar smile in tow. As she gets to each member's verse, there's not just a backdrop change but also a costume change to align with the feelings of the vocals. Towards the end, we're blessed with seven Ailees harmonising and giving us adorable moments to make us smile. Moreover, we're loving how Ailee's vocals quickly adapted to all the BTS members as she aced the cover by adding an 'Ailee' twist to it.

Check out Ailee's beautiful cover of BTS' Dynamite below:

Ailee truly light it up like's it Dynamite with her mesmerising, powerful cover!

ALSO READ: BTS' Dynamite breaks PSY's Gangnam Style record by entering Top 10 of Billboard Pop Songs Radio Airplay at #9

"I really wanted to perfectly sync every BTS member’s part perfectly but I know there were a lot of people waiting for the cover and my editor might have had a hard time editing everything in time so I’m uploading the cover as fast as I could! Hope you all enjoy watching and listening!!! XOXO. Sorry, I'm so bad at lip-syncing," Ailee wrote in regards to her epic Dynamite cover.

While BTS is gearing up for the release of their upcoming highly-awaited album BE, dropping on November 20, Ailee released her single Blue Bird as a part of Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na starrer Start-Up OST on November 8.

