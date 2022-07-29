Ailee departs from VIXX’s Ravi’s label THE L1VE

Soloist Ailee is leaving THE L1VE, which she joined last year as the label’s first official artist. On July 29, the label announced that the ‘Make Your Mind’ singer’s contract with them will be coming to an end, this July. Sharing the news, the label expressed their gratitude to Ailee, and also stated that they will always support Ailee. THE L1VE also thanked the fans who have always supported and loved Ailee.

Singer and songwriter Ailee first debuted in 2012, with her first single ‘Heaven’. The single, and its subsequent debut EP ‘Invitation’, earned the Best New Artist Award for Ailee at the Melon Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, and Seoul Music Awards, as well as the New Female Solo Artist Award at that year’s Gaon Chart Music Awards. From 2013 to 2017, Ailee won the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Vocal Performance for four years straight with her songs ‘U&I’, ‘Singing Got Better’, ‘Mind Your Own Business’ and ‘If You’.

Ailee’s 2017 original soundtrack, ‘I Will Go to You Like the First Snow’ for the Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, and Lee Dong Wook starrer ‘Goblin’ was a resounding success, and also won her multiple awards.

In July 2021, Ailee joined THE L1VE as the label’s first official artist. THE L1VE’s complete statement is as follows: “Hello, this is THE L1VE Label.

Thank you to the fans who always support and love Ailee.

THE L1VE Label and Ailee ended their exclusive contract in July 2022.

We would like to thank Ailee, who has always given the best energy on stage while having been with THE L1VE Label from July 2021 to the present.

Although the work we’re doing together ends, THE L1VE Label will cheer for Ailee’s new start, who will continue to be active in various ways in the future.

Thank you.”

