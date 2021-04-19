Ailee releases schedule for LOVIN’, a pre-release special album before her full-length album

The vocal queen drops the schedule for her latest album LOVIN’, a pre-release comeback gift for fans. Read on to know more.

Ahead of her highly anticipated comeback later this year, the vocal queen Ailee has prepared a special gift for her fans. Kicking things up a notch, the superstar is going to release a ‘pre-album’ album as a token of her love. Her agency, Rocket 3 Entertainment, posted an official release revealing the schedule for the launch of the gift album “LOVIN’”.

According to the schedule, the teasers are going to start dropping from April 23, with the album releasing on May 7. The agency also said that Ailee has plans to bring spring celebrations to her fans, with her signature blend of soft vocals and colour. LOVIN’ is going to be the famous singer’s latest venture, since her 5th mini album “I’m”, which was released in October 2020, featuring her hit single “When We Were In Love”. The schedule looks pretty, vibrant, and has a summer feel to it, with some waffles, cheese and some cold drink glasses as the background. Here's the schedule for the ‘pre-release’ album LOVIN’:

While her second studio album ‘Butterfly’, released in July 2019, her third upcoming studio album is expected to break personal records. The Korean-American singer Ailee is already one of the few female K-Pop soloists who have multiple entries in Billboard’s World Albums Chart, totalling to four and being in tie with HyunA, Lee Hi and BoA.

She’s also known for her incredible OSTs that she lent her voice too. Goblin’s ‘I Will Go To You Like the First Snow’ and Start Uo’s ‘Blue Bird’ are her most famous OSTs. Along with dramas, she also collaborated with video game creator PUBG Corp, for a song called ‘Believe’. This particular song was released on March 23, to mark the 4 year anniversary of the hit game ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’!

How excited are you for this special release? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1OSEN

