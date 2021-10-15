Ailee reveals glittery track list for third studio album 'AMY'

Talented soloist Ailee has unveiled a glittery tracklist for her third studio album 'AMY'! Previously, Ailee dropped a teaser confirming her much-awaited comeback with her third studio album 'AMY' on October at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Now, in a fresh update, Ailee unveiled the tracklist for 'AMY'

'AMY' will have a total of 12 tracks with the title track 'Don't Teach Me' and other b-side tracks include 'New Ego', 'Bling', 'My Lips', '#MCM (Man Crush Monday)', 'Tattoo', '525', 'Beautiful Disaster', 'What If I', 'Make Up Your Mind', 'Lose Myself to You', and 'Ain't Talkin About Me'. Going by the teaser image and songs mentioned on the tracklist, it seems like Ailee is aiming for a powerful album with strong girl-crush, empowering vibes! The background for the tracklist follows the same colour theme of pink and purple glittery vibe with dreamy lights and sparkling props to create an atmospheric feel.

You can check out the tracklist below:

Ailee is a Korean-American singer-songwriter and has released two studio albums, six extended plays twenty-one singles. She has also participated in featured songs of various Korean artists and made several soundtrack contributions. Her last studio album 'Butterfly' released on July 2, 2019. This is her first comeback in 5 months since she last released her mini-album 'Lovin' on May 7, 2021. 'Lovin' consists of six tracks, including two lead singles 'Make Up Your Mind' and 'Spring Flowers'.

