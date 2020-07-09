  1. Home
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Abhishek Bachchan ahead of Breathe's premiere; Says 'Shine on baby'

Breathe Into The Shadows featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen is all set to premiere on 10th July, 2020. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has penned a special note for Abhishek ahead of the same.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Abhishek Bachchan ahead of Breathe's premiere; Says 'Shine on baby'
Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his digital debut with the web series titled Breathe Into The Shadows. The actor has been leaving no stone unturned to promote the crime thriller. Fans are quite excited for the premiere of the series the teaser of which was released some time back. For the unversed, the trailer of Breathe’s second season was rolled out on 1st July and has been creating an uproar on social media right from that very day.

Apart from the fans, there is someone else who is equally excited about Abhishek’s web series debut. Yes, we are talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here. The actress has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she has penned a special note for her hubby ahead of the premiere of Breathe Into the Shadows. She writes, “SHINE ON BABY. BREATHE.” Apart from that, Aishwarya has also shared a few posters of the web series.

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the web series also features Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, Plabita Borthakur, and others in the lead roles. It happens to be the second season of the web show of the same name featuring R Madhavan as the male lead. The crime drama is going to premiere on 10th July 2020 on Amazon Prime. The story revolves around a married couple whose 6-year old girl gets kidnapped by a masked man who asks for a ransom which no one could have ever imagined.

