Aishwaryaa's directorial Lal Salaam to begin shoot next week; Jeevitha to play Rajinikanth's sister?

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced her next project as director titled Lal Salaam. The film is one of the most anticipated as it also features Rajinikanth in a cameo role. While the film was launched last year itself, the shoot is reportedly said to begin this month. Yes, according to reports, the film is all set to go on floors this week.

Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth will join the sets in the first schedule that will happen in Chennai. The shoot will reportedly begin on March 8. According to reports, Superstars Rajinikanth will also join the shoot of Lal Salaam very soon. It is expected that the superstar will shoot for his cameo role after wrapping up the shoot of his film Jailer with Nelson Dilipkumar.

About Lal Salaam

According to the latest update of Lal Salaam, Veteran actress Jeevitha is roped in to play a crucial role. The actress will be seen in the role of Rajinikanth's sister in the film. She is also expected to join the sets very soon. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

In November, the music composition for Laal Salaam have already begun. The Oscar-winning music composer took to Twitter and shared a pic with director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth from their jamming session.

Aishwaryaa is returning to direction after 7 years. She is known for helming blockbuster film 3 starring Dhanush, and Vai Raja Vai. She also directed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that the highlighted journey of stunt choreographers. Laal Salaam is slated for a release in 2023. It is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. More details will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is excited to work with her father Rajinikanth. She penned a long note as she shared the poster of Lal Salaam on social media. The actress said that miracles do happen as her father and God trust and believe in her. She also mentioned that she is grateful and filled with tears for this wonderful opportunity.

Rajinikanth's Jailer

Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for Jailer. According to the latest reports, the shoot is in its last leg and the superstar is filming a massive action sequence, which is set to be the biggest highlight of Jailer. The film also stars Malayalam superstars Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Tamannaah Bhatia is the female lead.