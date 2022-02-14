Ajay Devgn on becoming Rudra for debut series: I don't get into character for 6 months, any actor will go mad

Ajay Devgn is all set to test his charisma in the digital streaming space as his debut web series Rudra will soon be releasing. On Monday, the actor dropped the trailer of Rudra which also stars Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra. The trailer launch took place at a grand event in the city.

At the launch, Ajay Devgn opened up on his OTT debut. He said, "The way the times are changing, there will be a lot of firsts in future too. It's great. My job is to entertain people and it does not matter where. I love the big screen and in my personal time I watch a lot of OTT. After the pandemic, the OTT has multiplied. It is great to be in theaters and OTT. It has been great to work with this lovely cast and the director."

The actor also opened up about becoming Rudra. However, Ajay added that he does not stay too long with his character. "I don't get into a character and be that character for 6 months. If someone does that, the actor will go mad. If you play the character at home and office, you will end up being alone."

For the unversed, Rudra is the adaptation of Idris Elba's crime drama Luther. When asked about the Hindi adaptation, Ajay Devgn said, "I don't know about at par, it could be better too. There is action too, but its more of drama and thrills. I hope it is better than the original. Luther is something I liked, had seen it a couple of years back. When I was offered, I accepted and since then, I never thought of Luther because I had to play the character my way."

Ajay Devgn will be seen this month on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

