Ajay Devgn on need of regulation on OTT: If not regulated, people will start putting porn also

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film Bhuj: The Pride of India on 13 August. The film is taking the streaming platform route and will be releasing today across India. While the actor is ecstatic about offering new content even as cinemas remain shut, he recently pressed upon on the need for regulation and censorship on OTT. However, he added that it needs to be done in the right manner so as to not curb cinematic freedom.

In a recent promotional interview, he said, "It is an area of concern to a point. To a point it needs to be regulated but we should not start going backwards. Regulations should be right. The fear isn’t that it’s getting regulated. The fear is what the regulations are."

Ajay Devgn added that there needs to be clarity in what constitutes as problematic content online and a check must be kept. "If we don’t regulate something, people take advantage. Four people taking advantage will spoil the name of the whole industry. If you don’t regulate, people will start putting porn on it also. So regulations are important but there has to be a line drawn."

Earlier this year, then Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had asked streaming platforms like ALTBalaji, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Jio, Zee5, Viacom18, Shemaroo and MX Player to exercise 'self regulation'.

ALSO READ: ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’: Kajol, daughter Nysa and Tanuja Mukherjee papped at screening of Ajay Devgn’s film