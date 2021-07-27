Ajay Devgn to produce web series 'Six Suspects' starring Pratik Gandhi: Reports

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story starrer Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha will be soon seen in a web series titled ‘Six Suspects’. The series was in news for a long time. But now, fresh reports are coming in that the series will be produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha. An official confirmation is still awaited. As reported, the series will star Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, and Sharib Hashmi too. The series is the official adaptation of author Vikas Swarup’s 2016 book by the same name.

As reported by Yahoo, Devgn will be bankrolling the OTT project. The series reportedly went on the floors in February this year and 50% of the shoot has already been completed. According to media reports, the book story revolves around the murder of the son of Uttar Pradesh’s home minister. The police doubt six suspects who were carrying a gun with them to kill him. To note, based on Swarup’s first book, Q & A, Slumdog Millionaire was also made.

Apart from this, the actor will be next seen with Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal in the film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. He has begun shooting for the romantic comedy. He also has an investigative comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? in his kitty. Devgn also has RRR, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi became an overnight star after playing the titular role in Hansal Mehta’s web series. The series was appreciated a lot by the audience and also was one of the most-watched series. Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

