Ajay Devgn says 'this is not a game' as he faces survival challenge in Into The Wild with Bear Grylls teaser

A while back, reports were in that Ajay Devgn will be a part of the new season of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Later, it was confirmed that the Singham of Bollywood was all set to take on challenges in the wild with the adventurist Bear Grylls on Discovery+ show's new season. Ajay had travelled to the Maldives to shoot for the episode a few weeks back and now, the teaser of the show is finally out with its premiere date on Discovery+ India.

Discovery+ India took to their Instagram handle and shared the teaser that showcased Ajay. The teaser video showcased Ajay being on a boat near a secluded Maldivian island. The Singham star could be seen expressing his thoughts in a voiceover to the video. We hear Ajay say, "Yeh Sherdilon ka manch hai. Yeh Koi Khel Nahi Hai Bro. (This is the stage for bravehearts. This is not a game.)" In one of the snippets we get a glimpse of a deadly shark and in another, we see two men in the blue waters of the sea. It would be interesting to see how Ajay takes on the survival challenge.

Take a look:

Previously, stars like Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been a part of the show with Bear Grylls. In the second season, apart from Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal also will be seen with the adventurist on the show. Vicky too shot the episode a few weeks ago and the news was confirmed by the makers. Vicky also had shared a photo on his Instagram handle while he was shooting in the Maldives. Now, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls will premiere on Discovery+ India on October 22 at 6 AM and on Discovery Channel on October 25.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: After Maldives, Ajay Devgn’s brief stopover in Switzerland for daughter Nysa