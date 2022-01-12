Ajay Singh Chaudhary calls his character 'interesting' in Bhaukaal 2

TV actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary is seen in shows such as 'Phulwa', 'Uttaran' and also in the web series 'Crackdown'. He shares about his new web show 'Bhaukaal 2'.

Talking about bagging 'Bhaukaal' Season 2, Ajay reveals he was shooting for 'Inspector Avinash' in Lucknow when things worked out. The actor is playing the role of a gangster Ashfaq.

He speaks about his character: "I am playing the role of Ashfaq. As you all have seen in season 1. There are two different gangs in Bhaukaal. One is Dedha gang run by Chintu (Siddhant kapoor), Pintu (Pradeep Nagar) and the second one is Shaukeen gang run by Shaukeen aka (Abhimanyu Singh)and Nazneen (Bidita Bag). I enter into Shaukeen's gang as he's dead in season 1 and take over everything. It's a very interesting character. The look of Ashfaq is also unique."

He is happy with his journey on OTT, being able to work in 'Crackdown' and is trying to do better in the coming times.

"My first show 'Crackdown' on Voot is directed and produced by Apoorva Lakhia. Another web series that I am doing is 'Bhaukaal 2' for MX Player, directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Baweja films and Applause Entertainment. One more web series that is already to release in coming months is for AltBalaji, it's called 'Farrey'. It is directed by Syed Ahemed Afzaal of Laal Rang and Youngistan fame and produced by Rajnandini Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Apart from all these I have also done another untitled web series that would be streamed on a big platform," he shares.

Ajay is also a part of 'Crackdown 2'. There is a major prequel shown in season two, where he will be seen playing a younger version of Hamid, a terrorist.

"Apoorva sir told me about including one sequence which shows the past four years," he continued praising the director, "I loved working with him and when he said that in the second season the story will be moving forward yet wants to include me, I got excited. He said that he really likes me as an actor and I felt so grateful. I just love him. He is a very good director, who gels around with everyone, and takes care of the actors," he adds.

