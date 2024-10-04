Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Worldwide Box Office Collections: Tovino Thomas' adventure action-drama TARGETS Rs 100 crore finish, SUPER-HIT

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), starring Tovino Thomas in triple roles and an ensemble cast including Kirthi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Basil Joseph, and others, has ended its third week on a blockbuster note. The 3D action-adventure directed by Jithin Laal targets a massive total of Rs 100 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) collects Rs 14.50 crore in week 3; crosses Rs 90 crore mark worldwide

Tovino Thomas’ latest flick is going very strong at the box office. After collecting a massive amount of Rs 76.50 crore in just 15 days, the Malayalam movie recorded another fabulous week at the ticket window, thanks to its terrific hold and the National Holiday on Gandhi Jayanti. The movie has collected Rs 14.50 crore in its third week, of which Rs 7.50 came from the weekend itself. The total cume of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has reached to a superb Rs 91 crore gross at the worldwide box office by the end of its third week.

The movie has successfully passed over the Rs 50 crore mark in Kerala and is roughly around Rs 53 crore gross, while the rest of India fetches around Rs 6 crore. The movie did fairly good business overseas and collected around Rs 32 crore gross.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Targets Rs 100 Crore Finish At The Worldwide Box Office

Ajayante Randam Moshanam was released on the occasion of Onam, where it clashed with Kishkindha Kaandam at the box office. It was touted as a weak film in terms of content and quality against the Asif Ali film, but the adventure drama succeeded both critically and commercially. At one point, it looked like Kishkindha Kaandam will pass over the lifetime collection of ARM by the end of their runs but now it seems very difficult.

While Asif Ali’s mystery-thriller is also doing wonders at the box office and has emerged as the biggest grosser of the actor's career, it will shy off behind Ajayante Randam Moshanam as the latter has taken a big lead.

Considering the box office trends of Ajayante Randam Moshanam, the movie targets a worldwide finish of around Rs 100 crore. Comparatively, the Asif Ali film will likely end somewhere around Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office.

About Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) features the tale of three different men, namely Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, who are from the same lineage across different generations. Set in the embrace of Northern Kerala, they are destined to protect the treasure that remains in their village, which was brought to them from the skies.

The movie focuses on the adventurous trails all of them have to face in order to protect the treasure, no matter what it takes.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) In Theatres

You can watch Tovino Thomas' latest fantasy action-adventure Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) in cinema halls. The movie is available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

