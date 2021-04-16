Ajeeb Daastaans Twitter reaction: Netizens pour love for the film; Neeraj Ghaywan’s Geeli Puchi takes the cake

Dharma Productions’ Ajeeb Daastaans hit the OTT platform today and netizens have given a thumbs up to the anthology. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Geeli Puchi receives rave reviews.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the latest anthology of four stories about love, lust, and desire called Ajeeb Daastaans is garnering good reviews from netizens. People are calling it a desired tale of wanting love and commenting on society’s perspective about lust in various classes and creeds. Ajeeb Daastaans consists of stories by four directors namely Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Kayoze Irani, and Neeraj Ghaywan. The anthology has gotten love from the audiences but Neeraj Ghaywan’s short Geeli Puchi has got an extraordinary response from people all over.

Geeli Puchi stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sen Sharma in a tangled tale of love and relationship viewed from the lens of cast difference in the society. One audience member wrote on Twitter, “Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the greatest actors ever. And Ajeeb Daastaans affirm it again.” Another fan wrote, “Geeli Puchi was the best story of them all and really carried the whole thing. The last shot was *chef’s kiss*.” Some of the fans also rooted for Ankahi which stars Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul.

Take a look at the fans reactions here:

Just finished watching the first story #Majnu of #AjeebDaastaans and oh boy it was absolutely heart warming. Babloo bhaiya knocked my socks off, lipakshi was good, and raj you bit*h — Saanch (@Blossombeeee) April 16, 2021

Geeli pucchi was the best story of them all and really carried the whole thing. The last shot was *chef's kiss*#AjeebDaastaans @konkonas @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/kSxChsv752 — Shiv (@iron_widow) April 16, 2021

Konkona Sen Sharma (@konkonas) is India's one of the greatest actors ever. And #AjeebDaastaans affirms it again. pic.twitter.com/l0sQU62BHb — Chay (@illusionistChai) April 16, 2021

#AjeebDaastaans as the title suggests had some weird tales but the one that will always stay with me was the final story by @ShefaliShah_ and #ManavKaul . Manav says so much without saying a word and Shefali, excels especially in the final scene pic.twitter.com/FRI6PDCaOI — Hardave Singh Bhall (@dave_sharapova) April 16, 2021

The most standout part for me is ankahi how beautiful is @ShefaliShah_ and wonderful performance from her and #ManavKaul the ending is so heart breaking #AjeebDaastaans pic.twitter.com/GS2P0riOnV — Meghna ~ (@MeghnaSN) April 16, 2021

#GeeliPucchi reminded me so much of what the portrait of a lady on fire had to offer.

Brilliant#AjeebDaastaans@ghaywan — Rushabh Chalke (@rushchalke) April 16, 2021

#KayozeIrani's #Ankahi in the new anthology film #AjeebDaastaans is quite special that strikes you by its honesty of emotions, by the integrity it cares enough to carry. I loved it. Ever gorgeous #ShefaliShah's performance is magnificent and so does she. Streaming on #Netflix. pic.twitter.com/1OMh0F5k3w — Lakshmi Muthiah (@IamLakshmiM) April 16, 2021

Neeraj Ghaywan made his debut with Masaan in 2015 and this Vicky Kaushal starrer garnered a cult status instantly. Many years later Ghaywan went on to direct a portion of Sacred Games season 2 and his film Geeli Puchi on the same OTT platform hits the hardest. Konkona and Aditi worked for the first time together and it has done wonders for the audience members. Neeraj is yet to direct his second feature film but his short in Ajeeb Daastaans is very fulfilling for the fans.

