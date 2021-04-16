  1. Home
Ajeeb Daastaans Twitter reaction: Netizens pour love for the film; Neeraj Ghaywan’s Geeli Puchi takes the cake

Dharma Productions’ Ajeeb Daastaans hit the OTT platform today and netizens have given a thumbs up to the anthology. Neeraj Ghaywan’s Geeli Puchi receives rave reviews.
Mumbai
Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the latest anthology of four stories about love, lust, and desire called Ajeeb Daastaans is garnering good reviews from netizens. People are calling it a desired tale of wanting love and commenting on society’s perspective about lust in various classes and creeds. Ajeeb Daastaans consists of stories by four directors namely Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Kayoze Irani, and Neeraj Ghaywan. The anthology has gotten love from the audiences but Neeraj Ghaywan’s short Geeli Puchi has got an extraordinary response from people all over.

Geeli Puchi stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sen Sharma in a tangled tale of love and relationship viewed from the lens of cast difference in the society. One audience member wrote on Twitter, “Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the greatest actors ever. And Ajeeb Daastaans affirm it again.” Another fan wrote, “Geeli Puchi was the best story of them all and really carried the whole thing. The last shot was *chef’s kiss*.” Some of the fans also rooted for Ankahi which stars Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul.

Take a look at the fans reactions here:

Neeraj Ghaywan made his debut with Masaan in 2015 and this Vicky Kaushal starrer garnered a cult status instantly. Many years later Ghaywan went on to direct a portion of Sacred Games season 2 and his film Geeli Puchi on the same OTT platform hits the hardest. Konkona and Aditi worked for the first time together and it has done wonders for the audience members. Neeraj is yet to direct his second feature film but his short in Ajeeb Daastaans is very fulfilling for the fans.

Also Read| Ajeeb Daastaans Review: An emotional ride but not without the bumps; Konkona & Aditi’s segment stands out 

Credits :Twitter

