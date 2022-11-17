Ajith Kumar's 'let and let live' life mantra is the motivation you need to wipe away all the blues

Today, Ajith Kumar revealed his life mantra via his PR, Suresh Chandra, through a WhatsApp message and it's all about 'live and let live', positivity and helping each other. The mantra of his life reads with the caption, "Live and let live. Unconditional love. Ajith (red heart)."

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest actors in the South film industry. The actor has a very unique personality that makes him stand out as a star and is loved by thousands of fans. And he is also one celeb who enjoys a massive fanbase despite not being on social media. Every alternate day a pic or scoop of him takes the internet by storm. Yes, that's the sheer madness he has.

Check Ajith Kumar's life mantra message here:

Ajith Kumar to make social media debut

As we all know Ajith Kumar is not on social media. However, there are chances of making his social media debut. Pinkvilla has recently learned that the Viswasam actor is planning to join social media soon. The actor and his team are still in discussion about it. A source revealed that Ajith wants to directly upload photos on his own on his social media account. However, nothing about joining social media is confirmed yet.

Upcoming projects

Ajith Kumar is busy shooting right now for the final schedule of his highly-awaited drama Thunivu, made under the direction of filmmaker H Vinoth. The project marks the Veeram star's third collaboration with the filmmaker after the Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Additionally, Thunivu will see Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in pivotal roles. The venture has been backed by Boney Kapoor, who also financed his last release, Valimai. According to reports, Thunivu will hit the cinema halls for Pongal 2023.

Recently, there were rumours that Ajith Kumar for the first time will promote his Thunivu but it was later clarified that he won't be attending promotional events. After rumours about him attending the film's event went viral, the actor’s publicist tweeted the actor’s quote that read, "A good film is a promotion by itself!! Unconditional Love! Ajith."