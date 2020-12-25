  1. Home
AK vs AK Twitter reactions: Netizens are all praises for Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap's black comedy thriller

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK released on Netflix on 24th December 2020. Here's how Twitterati has responded to the same.
Anil Kapoor’s fans were in for a treat as the actor’s movie AK vs AK was released on Netflix exactly on his 64th birthday. Though all of us had to wait a little longer for it to be rolled out on the streaming platform, it was definitely worth the wait, say some netizens. While the critics are busy reviewing the black comedy thriller co-starring Anurag Kashyap, the Twitterati have already given their verdict on the same, and here are the results!

The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial has received a humongous response from the netizens who are all praises for the plot and the star cast. Many of them also called it a realistic and original meta-movie. Apart from that, a few others are all praises for Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s brilliant acting prowess in the same. If that wasn’t enough, certain Twitter users also applauded Motwane’s direction and called him a genius.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, AK vs Ak also features Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Yogita Bihani, Sucharita Tyagi, and Boney Kapoor. For the unversed, Sonam and Harshvardhan play supporting roles in the thriller drama. The film’s story revolves around how a father (Anil) races against time to rescue his daughter (Sonam) who is kidnapped by a visionary director (Anurag) with an agenda of its own. Well, the plot is far more thickening than what has been mentioned above and the readers will get to know about it once they watch the movie.  

