AK vs AK Twitter reactions: Netizens are all praises for Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap's black comedy thriller

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK released on Netflix on 24th December 2020. Here's how Twitterati has responded to the same.

Anil Kapoor’s fans were in for a treat as the actor’s movie AK vs AK was released on Netflix exactly on his 64th birthday. Though all of us had to wait a little longer for it to be rolled out on the streaming platform, it was definitely worth the wait, say some netizens. While the critics are busy reviewing the black comedy thriller co-starring Anurag Kashyap, the Twitterati have already given their verdict on the same, and here are the results!

The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial has received a humongous response from the netizens who are all praises for the plot and the star cast. Many of them also called it a realistic and original meta-movie. Apart from that, a few others are all praises for Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s brilliant acting prowess in the same. If that wasn’t enough, certain Twitter users also applauded Motwane’s direction and called him a genius.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

You beauty NetflixIndia

This year's 2 best movies.. First #Ludo and now #AKvsAK BALLISTIC !! You are the best..One and Only AK AnilKapoor sir and Happy Birthday !! STAY YOUNG ALWAYS !! and anuragkashyap72 Take a BOW !!! VikramMotwane Sheer Genius and pathbreaking director — PaanduPanda (paandupanda) December 24, 2020

What a fucking movie!! Mind blown. VikramMotwane is a genius. AnilKapoor and anuragkashyap72 acted well enough to make you believe everything was happening in real time. What absolutely smart writing! #AKvsAK — dhruvadugal (dhruvadugal) December 24, 2020

#AKvsAK anuragkashyap72 AnilKapoor Wow !! Amazingly realistic ! Loved it. So refreshing to see honest filmmaking compared to a national award winning star who believes in "Sirf main mahaan aur baaki sab beimaan". IAF really needs to chill and not get their panties in a bunch — Hmmm... (Thinking_CA) December 24, 2020

#AKvsAK Creativity in Bollywood, who would have thought! This is the kind of meta movie that iamsrk's Fan aspired to be. Good job VikramMotwane — Madhav Sreekumar (madman10129) December 24, 2020

Just finished #AKvsAK and OH MY GOD!One of the best films of the year. anuragkashyap72 AnilKapoor VikramMotwane

Thank you for this gem!! — Tanisha Vyas (Mishi_vyas) December 24, 2020

#AKvsAK Incredible performance by AnilKapoor & anuragkashyap72. VikramMotwane very innovative concept but rather If you have made it without any cuts this flim would have been at the top of any other flims, anyway enjoyed each & every scene. NetflixIndia — Aamir Ali (asliaamirali) December 24, 2020

Excellent movie ..new concept idea of using snips and bits of their own life and then creating a movie is great..well done VikramMotwane AnilKapoor u were fantastic anuragkashyap72 brilliant..#AKvsAK — saptarshi (rishi0512) December 24, 2020

One of the most META and ORIGINAL movies I've seen in a while. Take a bow VikramMotwane AnilKapoor anuragkashyap72. #AKvsAK is one of the BEST BEST BEST things to come out of Indian cinema in a long long time! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED! pic.twitter.com/l8THI3M7bi — Priyangshu Gogoi (PriyangshuG) December 24, 2020

What did I just watch! What is #AKvsAK even?! What...? So. Much. Fun. Can't stress just how refreshing yet indulgent this was. What... Just.. wow! — Yash Kasotia (TheKiteBummer) December 24, 2020

Respect for AnilKapoor and inspiration to hustle #AKvsAK — Rajarshi Chakraborti (the_Bong_one) December 24, 2020

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, AK vs Ak also features Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Yogita Bihani, Sucharita Tyagi, and Boney Kapoor. For the unversed, Sonam and Harshvardhan play supporting roles in the thriller drama. The film’s story revolves around how a father (Anil) races against time to rescue his daughter (Sonam) who is kidnapped by a visionary director (Anurag) with an agenda of its own. Well, the plot is far more thickening than what has been mentioned above and the readers will get to know about it once they watch the movie.

