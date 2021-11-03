Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar Ep 1 & 2 Review: A thrilling heist by rookie scamsters with a dream

Show name: Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar

Cast: Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari

Director and Producer: Late Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The world, as we know it, is full of scamsters, conmen and conwomen who know the shortcuts to success. Most of the time, their way to success is packed with action and danger yet the result may just be fruitful for some and detrimental for others. The premise of a common, everyday man turning into scamster to fulfill his dream has become the subject of Amazon Prime Video's latest offering Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar. Directed by the late Raj Kaushal, Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar is a show that will somewhere remind you of Money Heist but the context is more relevant in Indian scenarios.

Starring Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles, Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar revolves around a group of small towners who come together to scam everyone by creating a 'fake bank' and eloping with the money. Bhargava Sharma (Vicky Arora) loses his honest bank employee parents after they get boycotted by society owing to a scam by some bank customers that results in the loss of money of account holders. Heartbroken, Bhargava finds company in his friend Siddhant (Anuj Rampal) and one fine night, while drinking away, he comes up with the idea to create a 'fake bank' and run away with the money.

With his friend Siddhant, his girlfriend Rhea (Alisha Chopra) on board, Bhargava begins forming his team with new additions including the local moneylender Radha and her girlfriend Khushi, his professor Hari (Shishir Sharma) and many others. Once all in place, the work begins. The heist and its planning keep you hooked in. Shows about heists certainly have a thrill to them and this one has a relatability factor considering the number of Bank scams that have happened in India lately.

Raj Kaushal's direction and Aman Khan's writing make this show a thrilling ride. The writer makes no attempt to hide the real bank scams that took place in India and that's what adds excitement to the show. The pace of each episode is decent enough to enjoy the sharp performance by Vicky Arora. In episodes 1 and 2, Vicky manages to showcase the vulnerability, helplessness and determination of Bhargava, who wants to change the system in place for years. Other performances that leave an impact include that of Anuj Rampal as the funny yet smart Siddhant and Radha aka Swati Semwal, the badass money lender who just wants to live her dream of marrying her girlfriend and travelling the world. By the end of episode 2, Professor Hari is introduced and his act leaves quite an impression that compels you to move on and watch the other episodes.

In a nutshell, Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar certainly promises all the elements of a successful heist show including drama, action, thrill and comedy. Whether it continues to be the same after episode 2 that remains to be seen. You can watch all the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

