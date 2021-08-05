AKMU dazzles viewers with the dreamy and hazy world of ‘Tictoc Tictoc Tictoc’

AKMU has launched a fantastic live stage at the Beaker Hannam Flagship pop-up store, capturing the eyes and ears of music fans. YG Entertainment released a live video of 'Tictoc Tictoc Tictoc', which is a track in AKMU's collaboration album [NEXT EPISODE], on the official Youtube channel on August 4th. Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Suhyun, who stood under the light of the mirror ball, were in a subtle yet dreamy atmosphere. The delicate vocals of the two, which stimulate the emotion of listeners, are also impressive. In addition, producer PEEJAY, who participated in the composition and arrangement of "Tictoc Tictoc Tictoc" also participated as a DJ and gave a glow to the rich performance.

The song was whimsical with a modern blues twist, from the piano and electric guitar instrumental to the breathy and catchy singing style. The song was created with Beenzino and it revolves around leaving the noise and the fast paced city life for the silent and peaceful life in the hillside where all they hear is the wind and the ‘tick tocks’ of a clock. The world has become too much for them to handle and all they want to do is run away.

AKMU's album theme is 'Transcendental Freedom', which tells the story of a firm will to protect the inner strength instead of yielding to other people's views, standards demanded by the world, and wounds in the heart. It also delivers a message of hope that you can overcome difficult situations and reach your dream destination.

AKMU is well-received for its mature and deeper music world. The album's title track "Falling" has been at the top of the Bugs, Genie, and Naver Vibe real-time charts (as of noon) for the 10th day, and it also topped the Hanteo chart, which ranked the top by comprehensively analyzing data from major music distributors domestically and globally.

ALSO READ: AKMU provides a sense of freedom and relief with ‘Bench’ MV feat. Zion T

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you watched the video? Leave your thoughts and opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.