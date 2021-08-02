AKMU provides a sense of freedom and relief with ‘Bench’ MV feat. Zion T

The official video for 'BENCH' was released on August 2 featuring AKMU’s Chanhyuk and Zion T. The two humorously expressed the relaxed and free-spirited characters who live on the bench, giving fans the pleasure of listening and watching at the same time. The perspective of setting the bench as a symbolic space for transcendent freedom of life, beyond its meaning as a place to simply stay or rest, is fresh. In the official video, Chanhyuk Lee and Zion.T found their own happiness in different ways, such as sitting on a bench, eating, reading, and sleeping comfortably.

The song has the late 90s- early 2000s feel with the upbeat electric guitar runs and the bold drum beats. The song gives one the hope to pursue whatever they feel comfortable with. Chanhyuk and Zion T are seen enjoying their version of bliss in their own way- with Chanhyuk sleeping and reading and Zion T eating as well as drinking his favourite drink. While they do have a place to go back to, the bench gives them the liberty to be comfortable, happy, and free.

In addition, the ending scene in which not only them but also all the cast of the official video find their own benches and enjoy their freedom gave viewers a deep impression and a sense of happiness. 'BENCH' is a song that contains AKMU's 'transcendental freedom' message to embrace all voices without paying attention to the eyes of the world or others. This song is loved as much as the title song of the album by combining the cheerful rhythm of the bouncing and the unique vocals of Lee Chan-hyuk and Zion.

AKMU is receiving favorable reviews for a more mature and deeper music world through the album 'NEXT EPISODE' released on July 26. Title song 'Drop' (with IU) topped Genie, Naver and Vibe real-time charts on the day of the release.

