AKMU to release 7 music videos; Gear up for ‘NEXT EPISODE’ with a new video trailer

YG Entertainment announced the duo’s plans to have a music video for each of their 7 songs. Read on to find out.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2021 03:54 pm
AKMU teaser photo AKMU teaser photo : courtesy of YG Entertainment
AKMU fans, you’re in for a wild ride this month! On 16 July, YG Entertainment revealed the duo’s plans to release seven music videos for their upcoming album ‘NEXT EPISODE’. The duo is set to release their collaboration album on 26 July featuring 7 different artists, each on one song. The group also released the video trailer for their album on YG Entertainment’s official YouTube channel on 16 July at midnight.

The 59 seconds long music video trailer is a rollercoaster ride from the start to finish. It begins with a crystal man falling through a lush valley. This is the same crystal-bodied man who was seen in the release announcement video for ‘NEXT EPISODE’.

AKMU member Lee Chanhyuk is seen sitting by himself in the middle of a chaotic party around him. The scene cuts to a car accident and then to an old house. Member Lee Suhyun drops a tiny replica of the house and stares through the camera.

Further, a man is falling through a storm of an animated teacup and then through the water. An inverted Lee Suhyun comes in twirling around the room and the video ends with a bloodied-face Lee Chanhyuk. 

Check out the cinematic video below.

Earlier, the tracklist for the collaboration album was shared, which revealed the legendary album that is about to come from AKMU. Their title song ‘Fall’ will feature IU while others include ‘Warzone’ with legendary singer Lee Sun Hee, ’Bench’ with Zion.T, ‘Tiktok Tiktok Tiktok’ with Beenzino, ‘Contest’ with Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon, ‘Stupid Love Song’ with Crush, and ‘Everest’ with Sam Kim. The music videos for all the songs will have a theme of their own, to be released consecutively.

We are so excited for all the music videos, there’s one for each song!

ALSO READ: AKMU: Sibling duo Lee Chan hyuk & Lee Su hyun talk about comeback song Happening, working on solo music & more

Which song and its music video are you the most excited for? Let us know below.

Credits :YG Entertainment

