AKMU to release a collaboration album titled ‘NEXT EPISODE’

The sibling duo will soon release another album this month. Read details below.

YG Entertainment announced a new album for popular duo AKMU on 12 July on their official Twitter page. The new release will come on the 26th of this month as a collaboration album and will be called ‘NEXT EPISODE’. This is the group’s first collaboration album project since their debut. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this news as the last album from the duo was released 2 years ago.

Along with the announcement, a trailer video was released on AKMU’s official YouTube channel. The mysterious video shows a crystal-bodied man falling through a giant sign of the album ‘NEXT EPISODE’ in a gold-silver alternating light and dirt flying around. The man suddenly starts flying upwards instead of falling and shoots through the duo’s name, AKMU. The words ‘ANOTHER SUMMER ANOTHER EPISODE’ come up on the screen. With a climatic, fast-paced beat, the video ends with the album release date of July 26, 2021.

Find the video below.

The ‘another episode’ part of the collaboration album alludes to the speculation that it will be a continuation of the group’s 2017 album ‘Summer Episode’ which was released before member Chan Hyuk’s military enlistment. The sibling duo came into the spotlight after winning SBS’s K-pop Star 2. The group originally released music under LOEN Entertainment and later signed an exclusive contract with YG Entertainment.

Usually dabbing into various genres, the duo managed to gain widespread fame even before releasing any official albums and have only continued rising further.

We look forward to new captivating music from the brother-sister duo this season!

Credits :YG Entertainment

