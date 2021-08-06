AKMU releases meaningful MV for ‘Contest’ featuring Choi Jung Hoon from Jannabi

AKMU has definitely succeeded in giving fans a gift of tremendous talent and good music with their latest collaboration album ‘Next Episode’. On August 6 at midnight KST, the duo released an intense black and white music video for ‘Contest’, a song in collaboration with the lead singer of ‘Jannabi’, Choi Jung Hoon. In the video, Lee Chanhyuk can be seen standing still in a dishevelled state after fighting with his close friend.

The 3 minutes and 30 seconds song was enough to teach fans a very important lesson about life. The song, which is in the form of a dialogue between a mother and her son taught the listeners about self-worth, forgiveness and how it is not good to seek validation and attention from others, because, in order to be good to everybody around us, we often fail to treat ourselves well. The black and white video has a twist at the end, as the schoolboy sat across a car, meets with an accident and the colours start returning to the video.

Here’s the music video for ‘Contest’.

On August 12, AKMU’s agency YG Entertainment gave an official statement that the duo will release an official music video for all the seven songs on the album. The songs are ‘Warzone’ ft. Lee Sun Hee, ‘Falling’ ft. IU, ‘Bench’ ft. Zion.T, ‘Stupid Love Song’ ft. Crush, ‘Everest’ ft. Sam Kim, 'Tiktok Tiktok Tiktok’ ft. Beenzino and ‘Contest’ ft. Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon.

The album was released on July 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and has received a lot of love and appreciation from fans throughout the world.

How do you feel about AKMU’s new album? Let us know in the comments below.