AKMU reveals lyrics of upcoming track in collaboration with IU; Here’s what the track wants to convey

As announced by YG Entertainment earlier this month, AKMU is all set to release their collaboration album ‘Next Episode’ on July 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The album will include a total of seven tracks and will feature songs in collaboration with various artists like Korea’s National Diva, Lee Sun Hee, Jannabi’s main vocalist Choi Jung Hoon, rapper Beenzino and R&B singer Zion.T. The title track ‘Fall’ itself is in collaboration with the well-known soloist IU.

You can check out the poster for the song below.

Prior to its release, the duo shared ‘Fall’s lyrics with fans. It is a song that talks about keeping the promise of staying by each other’s side during harsh times. Requesting the lover to have trust in the singer and let go of all the worries.

Here are a few lines from the amazing song as shared on their social media account-

“ I told you that

when a day like this came,

I wouldn’t leave you alone.”

“ If you take my hand,

we can feel something greater than flying in the sky.

Close your eyes and fall.

Trust me and close your eyes and fall.”

(Literal translation from AKMU Twitter)

Earlier, the duo released a poster for the song ‘Fall’ and has also released the music video for their song ‘Battlefield’ featuring Lee Sun Hee, who is well known for her vocals in the OSTs of many Kdramas like ‘Legends Of The Blue Sea’,’ My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho’, ‘Big Thing’ etc. The song, ‘Battlefield’, touches on deep and complex topics. The music video is black and white representing dark emotions like anger, despair, and longing for peace while the song presents adult life through the eyes of young children.

As the day approaches, fans can’t wait to hear the songs the album has in store for us.

Which song are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.