AKMU’s new melancholic MV ‘Battlefield’ featuring Lee Sun Hee will leave you riddled with emotions

On July 21, AKMU released the first song ‘Battlefield’ from their upcoming album ‘Next Episode’- a collaborative music project with 7 different artists. Battlefield is a collaboration with the ‘National Diva’ Lee Sun Hee, a veteran singer with explosive vocal ability and immense commercial success. The song turned out to be just as expected from three amazing singers- tear jerking, thoughtful and filled with deep messages in every line. The song describes the pain, sadness, suffering and agony one’s true personality and innocence goes through to survive in the brute world.

The MV has a black and white theme and as the title suggests, the scene is of a battlefield but the interesting part is that the ones fighting are children. They have guns and other ammunition to fight against their enemies- other children. The MV portrays the life of an adult through the eyes of a child. Although blood and bullets do not appear, complex emotions such as frustration and hopelessness in a situation that is no different from war is visible in the eyes of those innocent souls.

Lee Chanhyuk's unique philosophical thought, who wrote the song, stands out. "Tragically, we have our childhood built on the bones of a battlefield and we learn to win," he said. “I try to live my life beyond the battlefield and be in the moment instead.” He further added.

AKMU's collaborative album will be released on the July 26 at 6pm KST. Lee Sun Hee, IU, Zion.T, Beenzino, Jannabi, Choi Jung Hun, Crush and Sam Kim are involved. Music fans' expectations are sky high as these unique artists on board will surely create masterpieces with the vocal giants of YG.

#AKMU will unveil the new album live stage for the first time in 'Suhyun’s Forest'. According to YG Entertainment, AKMU will broadcast live from 10PM on July 26 on Naver NOW. @official_akmu pic.twitter.com/jcW9A9Dmlj — YG ARTISTS GLOBAL (@YGA_GLOBAL) July 21, 2021

AKMU will be unveiling the new album on stage for the first time in ‘Suhyun’s Forest’. It is set to release on July 26 on Naver Now. We cannot wait to see them on stage again!

