AKMU’s Suhyun and Sam Kim melt away the viewers’ troubles with their new song ‘Everest’

The official video for 'EVEREST', the track from AKMU's collaboration album, was released on August 8. Sam Kim, who participated as a featured artist, also appeared in the official video, adding meaning and emotion to the song 'EVEREST' along with Lee Soo-hyun. Sam Kim appeared with rhythmic guitar playing. After that, he went around the building and continued singing. The same goes for Lee Soo-hyun, who is in the same space, on a different floor. In the atmosphere heightened by their musical breathing, their space was filled with vitality instead of a bleak air current.

Soon, Sam Kim and Lee Suhyun met at one place to create a dynamic live stage. Contrary to the title of the song 'EVEREST', the stage scene of those who received cheers from the audience from the lowest place, not the highest place, left a tremendous impression on the viewers. 'EVEREST' is a song containing a message of praise for those who have reached a high level. It is also a song that expresses respect for all those who overcome themselves to conquer their dreams beyond the superficial meaning of the top of the mountain.

The meaning of the song and the heartwarming narrative unfolded through the official video delivered comfort and hope to many. In particular, on the eve of the closing of the 32nd Tokyo Olympics, it left a deep impression as it evoked the strong will and aspirations of the athletes who did their best in their respective positions. After 'EVEREST', AKMU will release the remaining tracks and official videos included in the album [NEXT EPISODE] soon. Each official video is organic in the form of an omnibus, fulfilling the theme of this album, 'Transcendental Freedom'. This is why expectations for AKMU, which break the standardized frame and take on new challenges every time, have grown.

AKMU is receiving favorable reviews for a more mature and deeper music world through the collaboration album [NEXT EPISODE]. Title song 'Falling' (with IU) was picked up on the top love songs present on the album, but only this had stepped out to the top of Korea's major music charts.

