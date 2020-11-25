AKMU: Sibling duo Lee Chan hyuk & Lee Su hyun talk about comeback song Happening, working on solo music & more

AKMU duo Sibling duo Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun recently went on the Jung Eun Ji’s Music Plaza radio show and opened up about working on solo music, their comeback single Happening and much more.

Sibling duo AKMU appeared as guests on the KBS Cool FM radio show Jung Eun Ji’s Music Plaza on November 25. The brother-sister duo sat down to talk about HAPPENING, their first single in one year and two months. Lee Chanhyuk explained, “If our previous song How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You’re The One I Love was a mournful song, this one is about how the person in question moves on after the breakup and how they will act in a new love.”

Lee Suhyun commented, “It’s a really great song. I thought it would be a perfect solo song, but everyone said we have to sing it together.” Laughing, Lee Chanhyuk agreed and said, “I wanted to sing it solo, but everyone said we should release it as AKMU. That’s why I have more parts in this song. I had to forcibly add parts for my sister.”

AKMU also talked about their solo activities. Lee Suhyun released Alien in September of this year. She explained her reason for choosing Alien, saying, “I received a lot of ballad songs, but I wanted to be a little more energetic while I was young.” When asked which musician she would like to work with, she said she likes to sing with her brother but added she missed being part of Hi Suhyun. She commented, “It was so much fun, and I’m close friends with Lee Hi.”

If you didn’t know, AKMU is a South Korean sibling duo consisting of Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun who debuted under YG Entertainment in April 2014 with studio album Play after winning SBS' K-pop Star 2. Their debut album Play was well received by the public and critics, having sold more than 6.9 million downloads, and was awarded Best Pop Album in the 12th Korean Music Awards. The follow-up albums Spring and Winter furthered their success. As of March 2017, they have sold over 23 million digital sales in South Korea.

