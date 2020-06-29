Akshay Kumar calls his Laxmmi Bomb’s transgender role ‘mentally intensive’: Didn’t want to offend anyone
After a long wait, it seems that Bollywood has finally made the decision to head for digital release of films amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Today, Akshay Kumar announced the direct digital release of Laxmmi Bomb on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film that also stars Kiara Advani will showcase Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar. In the film, Akshay plays a man who is possessed by a ghost of a transgender. For the first time, Akshay donned a saree for this role and the first look went viral.
Now, the actor opened up about playing the role of a transgender ghost on screen during the live event and called it the ‘most mentally intensive role’ of his career. Talking about playing a transgender’s role, Akshay said that he has done over 150 films in his career but he was excited to be on the set everyday. He credited the comfortability of doing the role to his director Raghava Lawrence and shared that he helped him learn something new about himself while shooting.
Akshay opened up on playing a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb and said, “In 30 years, this is most mentally intensive role. Never experienced it before. Credit for it goes to Lawrence sir. He introduced me to an avatar of me that I didn't know existed. It was different from my other characters. Iska bolna, chalna action reaction maine kabhi portray nahi kiya. Mujhe dhyaan rakhna tha ke main isse poori imaandari se portray kru bina kisi community ko offend kre. Maine willingly itne retake diye hai iss film ke liye to shoot every scene to maximum potential. I was genuinely excited to be on set everyday, pushing the boundaries, learning more about myself. This film has taught me to be even more understanding about gender equality. Be anything you want, but don't be ignorant Kindness is key to peace.”
Watch First day First show of #LaxmmiBomb from the comfort of your homes. Do baatein guaranteed hai : hassoge bhi aur darroge bhi Only on @disneyplushotstarvip with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex. @kiaraaliaadvani @tusshark89 @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @foxstarhindi #TussharEntertainmentHouse #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeemusiccompany
Jald hi phootega yeh bomb aapke ghar mein! Aane wali hain #LaxmmiBomb First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #LaxmmiBomb on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex. @akshaykumar @tusshark89 @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @foxstarhindi #TussharEntertainmentHouse #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeemusiccompany
While the release date of the film has been kept under wraps, Akshay shared 2 new posters of the film. Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also directed the original Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. It will be released directly on Disney Plus Hotstar.