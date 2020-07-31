Akshay Kumar starrer digital series delayed due to COVID 19 lockdown, to commence shoot from 2021 second half

Akshay Kumar had announced his association with Amazon Prime web series The End last year with a huge bang. However, due to COVID 19 lockdown, the shoot has been deferred and now will go on floors in the second half of 2021.

It was earlier in 2019 that Akshay Kumar had announced his digital debut with Amazon Prime series The End with a huge bang. He had set himself on fire on stage and left everyone stunned and excited for his series The End. Reportedly, the series was supposed to be mounted on a massive scale with action sequences that were brilliantly crafted. The shoot had to begin by the end of 2020. However, owing to COVID 19 lockdown, the shoot has now reportedly been delayed by seven months.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment spoke to the daily and revealed that initially the shoot was to commence by end of 2020 and Akshay was supposed to join in January 2021. However, due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the schedule was massively affected. He revealed that Akshay has some other commitments too and that they are waiting for normalcy to be restored before they begin shooting the enormously mounted series. The producer also added that it will now go on floors by second half of 2021.

Further, the producer of Akshay’s digital debut series said that the time amid the lockdown has been used to polish the material. He said, “It isn't a project that we, as makers, can tweak and start shooting next month. We've used the time to improve the material.” Further talking about the locations, the producer of Akshay’s series said that they can be finalised only after things improve globally as some portions have to be shot globally.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s other film, Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani is headed for a digital release with DisneyPlus Hotstar. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. The posters of the film were recently unveiled when the launch event took place digitally. The film’s exact release date is yet to be announced. Apart from this, Akshay also has Bell Bottom that goes on floor soon in Scotland with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi.

